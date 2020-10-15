Mary Louise Seale, 77, of Summit passed away Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Whittington Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb will be in charge of arrangements. Please wear a mask for the safety of others.
Mary was born Sept. 9, 1943, in Pike County to the late Ray and Leah Elizabeth Vaughn McGuire.
Mary was retired from account services and later customer services from First Bank and a member of Thompson Baptist Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a fine Christian woman who loved working in her yard and on the farm and loved to travel. She loved her church life and was an original member of the Pearl River Methodist Church and taught vacation Bible school at First Baptist Summit.
She was also very active in school activities including the Girl Scouts. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Mike and Pat McGuire.
Survivors include her husband, Henry L. Seale Sr.; her daughter, Tina Mixon (William S.); one son, Henry Louis Seale Jr. (Judy); two sisters, Jeannine Burgin and Debbie Pearce (Richard); six grandchildren, Rick Caston Jr., Dustin Louis Seale, Dawn Marie Arant (Carl), Madison Arant, Baylee Arant and Karly Arant; one great-grandchild, Alex Seale; with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
