Thomas E. Robinson, 63, of McComb died March 25, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Burial is Saturday at Spring Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Summit. The Rev. Kenneth Haynes will officiate.
Mr. Robinson was born April 16, 1957, in Amite County to the late Moyese and Corina Robinson.
He worked as a forklift driver for many years at Seago Lumber Co. He was loved by his family. His girls and grandkids were special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; a special uncle, Thomas Allen; a cousin, Betty Horton; and mother-in-law, Alberta Bell.
Survivors include his loving wife, Bertha Robinson; two daughters, Lakesha Sharee Fox and Bertcoria Bell (Sean Smith); three granddaughters, Albreesha Wilson, McKinlee Smith and Maddox Sheree Smith; one grandson, Robert Thomas Fox III; two brothers, Roosevelt (Annie) Allen and Derrick Robinson; one sister-in-law, Bobby (Stacy) Griffin; four brothers-in-law, Mike (Irene) Bell, Willie Authur Bell, Tony (Mary) Bell and Randy Bell; two aunts, Emma Winding and Patricia Allen; a special cousin, Clara Hartford; father-in-law, Matthew Bell; friends, Jessie Wells and family and Otis Ranson; caregivers, Tammy Seago and Randy Bell; other relatives and friends.
