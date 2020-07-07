Marion Sue Smith

Marion Sue “Namos” Allgood Smith, 76, of McComb, passed away July 5, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 5 to 8 tonight at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at the funeral home. Bro. Dave Hartson will officiate and burial will be at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookhaven.
Sue was born Jan. 8, 1944, in Abbeville, La., to the late Willie E. and Gladys Case Allgood.
Sue was a nursing assistant and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Brookhaven. She was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
Her grandchildren were her life. She was the best cook ever and she loved her brother and sister very much. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was a longtime fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide... ROLL TIDE!
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Zilpha Hudson.
She is survived by two sons, Bennie R. Smith Jr. and Barry S. Smith (Nikki); one daughter, Lisa Touchstone; one brother, Will Roy Allgood (Ruth); grandchildren, Megan Marie Smith Hemmenway and husband Ryan of Beaumont, Texas, Mandi Sue Smith Dorchuck of Vidor, Texas, Dallas and Presley Smith of Athens, Ga., Mallory Touchstone and Tyler Touchstone and wife Kim, all of McComb, Corbin Smith and wife Leah of Brandon, Jacob Smith of Nederland, Texas, Barrie Catherine Smith of Hattiesburg, Mabry Smith of Brandon, and Brandon and Tucker Chapman of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Hemmenway, Harper Hemmenway, Bradley Hemmenway, Heath Hemmenway, Jaxson Dorchuck, Sadie Dowden, Ethan Touchstone, Brandon Laird, Raynie Touchstone, Paisley Bozeman, Grayson Touchstone, Joshua Stinson and Audrey Stinson; a special niece, Emma Chapman; with numerous other nieces and nephews and her best friends, Jean Roberts, Shirley Nunnery and Marla Elmer.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Hemmenway, Tyler Touchstone, Joshua Stinson, Corbin Smith, Jacob Smith and John Hudson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mabry Smith, Ethan Touchstone, Brandon Laird, Heath Hemmenway, Jaxson Dorchuck and Grayson Touchstone.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Leukemia Foundation at www.leukaemia.org.au/ or to the MS Coalition Against Domestic Violence, P.O. Box 4703, Jackson, MS 39296.
Due to COVID-19 we are asking that masks and social distancing be observed.
