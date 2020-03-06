Cynthia Ann Grantham, 57, of Magee died Feb. 29, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, La.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday at Winans Chapel C.M.E. Church in Centreville until services at 2 p.m. Burial will be in New Zion Church cemetery.
Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
