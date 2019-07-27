John Phillip Worthy, 54, of McComb, passed away July 24, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held 4 to 8 p.m. today at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, Summit.
Mr. Worthy was born July 8, 1965, in McComb and was the son of the late Grady and Evie Hill Worthy.
He was chief engineer with Moran Towing of New Orleans. He was a member of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Leslie Richardson Worthy of McComb; two sons, Drew Worthy of McComb and Van Worthy and wife Brianna of Marrero, La.; one brother, Dwayne Worthy and wife Jodie Whittington of McComb; two grandchildren, Hadlee Worthy and Elijah Worthy; and in-laws, Larry and Nancy Richardson of McComb.
