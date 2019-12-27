Jerome Harrell, 69, of Houston died Dec. 14, 2019.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Parson Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Willie Jones, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Harrell was born Jan. 5, 1950, to Nathaniel and Margaret Jones-Harrell in Liberty. He was a graduate of Central High School in 1968.
Mr Harrell leaves to mourn his memories one daughter, Divonica (Kevin) Kight; two sons, Christopher (Tara) Coleman and Justin (LaTasha) Young; three siblings, Nathaniel Harrell Jr., Melvin (Nelwyn) Harrell and Joyce Harrell Founcher; eight grandchildren and a host of ther relatives and dear friends.
