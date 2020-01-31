Erica Layne Kinabrew Sullivan, 42, of Liberty, passed away Jan. 29, 2020.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Enterprise Baptist Church, Liberty. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Erica was born May 4, 1977, to Vernon Sr. and Martha Sue Wilson Kinabrew.
She was a lifelong resident of Liberty and was a teacher at Liberty Head Start.
Erica was preceded in death by her mother and by Bob Kinabrew, Lona Kinabrew and David Kinabrew.
Erica was survived by her husband, Greg Sullivan Sr.; two sons, Corie Kinabrew and Greg Sullivan Jr.; her daughter, Jenna Sullivan; father and stepmother, Vernon Sr. and Janice Kinabrew; three sisters, Wendy DeQueant, Adrian Tarver (Shannon) and Tiffany Goin (Tim); one brother, Lee Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews and friends that loved her; and her best friend, Michael Jones.
