Robert Olin Lee, 68, formerly of McComb, passed away March 31 at St. Dominic’s hospital in Jackson.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery. The Rev. Jared Leonard will officiate. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Olin was born Oct. 13, 1951, in Pike County to Hays and Maxine Lee.
Olin was a graduate of McComb High School, where he participated in the baseball and football programs. After attending college, he became a successful insurance and investment advisor.
Olin was a dedicated outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. His favorite thing to do was spending time in the duck blind with his boys, daughters-in-law and all of his wonderful friends.
Having a grandson was an experience that thrilled his soul. Noah Robert Lee, known as “Scooter” to Olin, was his shining light. As a husband, father and provider, he was the best. He truly loved his family and will surely be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hays Lee.
Olin is survived by his mother, Maxine Lee; his wife, Janice Wicker Lee; two sons, William Robert Lee and wife Kim Lee, Jacob Mac Adam Lee and wife Gabriela Lee; one grandson, Noah Robert Lee; and a second grandson, London Mac Adam Lee, to be born in May.
