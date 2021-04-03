Kalonje Dale Ramsey, 37, of Pike County died March 25, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
Memorial service is 3 p.m. today at Peoples Undertaking Co.
Mr. Ramsey was an active and devoted member at Faith Temple Christian Ministry, and served faithfully in the media room. He loved and played basketball from seventh through 12th grade.
He leaves to continue his legacy and memories two daughters, Anaya Ramsey and Kamora Lebeaux; two sons, Kalonje Ramsey III and Amir Ramsey; three god-daughters, Alexcya and Aniyah Griffen and Hailey Eubanks; his mother, Amanda (Anthony); father, Lonnie (Lenda); his grandmother; five sisters, Trikena Branch Mcgloster, Shamekia Singleton, Tameka Chase, VetDreka Green and Carroll Branch; three brothers, Tayauma Bell, Calvin Ramsey and Colton Branch; three very special friends, Ayesha Harris, Anthony Womack and Anthony Jefferson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family.
