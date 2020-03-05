Walter Hurst, 62, of Magnolia died Feb. 17, 2020, at Resthaven Nursing Home in Enterprise.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Craft Funeral Home, McComb. The Rev. Gary Brumfield will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Magnolia.
Mr. Hurst was born March 24, 1957, in Pike County.
