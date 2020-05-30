Christine Hilda Templet Roberts, 49, of Summit, went home to be with our Lord on May 17, 2020.
Burial of ashes will be at Johnston Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery, Summit. Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Christine was born in Pasadena, Texas, on Oct. 20, 1970.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy James Templet Jr. and Jacqueline Poirrier Templet.
She is survived by her spouse, Christopher Roberts; her daughter, Anna; her sister, Linda Templet Allain; and brothers, James, Mark, Paul and John Templet.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.