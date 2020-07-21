Alfrieda Sorrels Clark, 84, a longtime resident of Gloster, passed away July 19, 2020, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, La.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Vernon Cemetery in the Homochitto Community under the direction of Brown Funeral Home of Gloster. The Rev. Marshall Trisler will officiate. Social Distancing will be observed.
She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in the Homochitto Community of Amite County, the daughter of Iddo Sorrels and Ernestine Poole Sorrels.
She earned a master’s degree from University of Southern Mississippi in library science.
She retired from the Waterway Experiment Station in Vicksburg. She also worked at Pine Hills Academy as a librarian.
She was a faithful member of the Gloster Church of the Nazarene.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Iddo Sorrels and Ernestine Poole Sorrels, and three sisters, Edwina Sorrels Hyer, Donna Oswe Johnson, and Lynell Sorrels Cassels.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
