Carolyn Lynn “Lenny” Brister Batte, 68, of McComb, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 28, 2020.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Monday until services at noon at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Barron Bethany Cemetery in McComb with the Rev. Vann Windom officiating.
Carolyn “Lenny” was born Aug. 9, 1952, in McComb to the late Albert F. Brister and Vera Mae Brister.
She was retired from the Walmart Pharmacy, where she worked as a pharmacy tech for over 30 years. She was a member of West McComb Baptist Church. Her passion was her grandchildren and family. She loved going “junking” at yard sales, antique stores and estate sales. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Batte; and siblings, James A. “Jimmy” Brister, Wilson Brister, Peggy Brister and Shelby Brister.
Survivors include three sons, Swain Brent, Robbie Dillon and his wife Lisa, and John Batte Jr. and his wife Tammy; a sister, Betty Johnson and her husband Bill; one brother, Mike Brister and his wife Kathryn; a special sister, Susie Stewart and her husband David; a special niece, Stacy Garner and her husband Terry; a special friend, Jackie Lawrence and her husband Gilbert; grandchildren, D.J. Dillon and his wife Betsy, Tyler Rawls and his wife Taylor, Logan Dillon and Shelby Brent; great-grandchildren, Brentley Rawls and Faith Hope Williams; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be D.J. Dillon, Logan Dillon, William Johnson, Pat Brister, Justin Brooks and Phillip Planchard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Owen Hayden, Corbin McCaffery, Clay Boyd and Travis Brooks.
