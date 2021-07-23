Thomas Rex Pickens IV, 31, better known to those who loved him as Trex, passed away July 21, 2021.
Visitation is 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Sharkey Funeral Home in McComb followed by a small, private service for family.
Trex was born Dec. 19, 1989, in McComb to Thomas Pickens III and Cecilia Taylor-Pickens.
He joined the Army National Guard in 2011 and faithfully served his country for eight years.
While deployed in 2018, Trex met his wife, Ashley Walters Pickens. They were married after returning home in 2019 and welcomed their little girl, Tayla Rae Pickens, in February 2021. Tayla was truly his greatest joy, and now he will watch over her as she grows.
Trex was a devoted son and father, and he was cherished as a little brother and uncle. He was full of life; there were always laughs to be had when he was around. Trex was also the most giving person. He would give freely, even when he himself was in need.
Trex leaves behind a massive void in the hearts of his family and those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father; his paternal grandparents, Thomas Pickens II and Rebecca Pickens; and maternal grandparents, Cecil Taylor and Ina Mae Taylor-Robbins.
He is survived by his wife, Ashley Pickens; daughter, Tayla Rae Pickens; mother; brother, Pyran Taylor; sister, Jaime (Terry) Beadles; uncle, Cecil (Jenny) Taylor; aunt, Leza Pickens-Nelson; niece, Mackenzie Beadles; nephews, Aaron Beadles and Rowan Taylor; and many other friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a college fund for Trex’s daughter Tayla at Keesler Federal Credit Union or to the Disabled American Veterans.
The family thanks everyone for their heartfelt prayers and words of comfort. Trex was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
