Evelyn Smith Dillon, 78, of Tylertown died Feb. 2, 2020, at Gulfport Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at New Testament Holiness Church of Deliverance, 56 Fairview Road, Tylertown, where Elder Bobbie Conerly is the pastor. Pastor Charles Shaffer will officiate. Burial will be in Smith Family Cemetery in Tylertown.
Ms. Dillon was born June 8, 1941, in Walthall County. She was the daughter of the late Henry Smith and the late Floyd Smith.
