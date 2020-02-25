Clarence Henry “Rob” Rogers, 72, of Roxie, died Feb. 20, at University Medical Center, Jackson.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. at Peoples Undertaking Co. with services at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Mr. Rogers was born in Amite County on June 4, 1947, to the late Jesse Rogers and Jessie Mae Williams Rogers.
He joined Jones Chapel Church of God in Christ at an early age. He grew up and attended school in Liberty. He worked in the oil field industry and later with Georgia-Pacific. He had a love for baseball and fishing and made sure that everyone knew he was in the crowd at any sporting event.
He was proceeded in death by both of his parents; brothers, Roosevelt Rogers and Elvis Rogers; sisters, Nellie Mae Rogers, Catherine Allen, Jeanette Rogers and Dorothy Ann Rogers.
Rob leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Dorothy Tate Rogers; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lee Rogers, Mary Ann Rogers and Mamie Matthews (the Rev. Gerald); brothers, Donald Ray Rogers (Laverne), Jerry Rogers (Henrietta), Jessie Rogers Jr. (Bertha), Troy Rogers (Michelle); brother of the heart, Troy Lee (Melinda); one aunt, Emma Jean Austin; and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.