Lillie Evelyn Cook, 79, of Magnolia, died June 22, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Chapel with the Rev. James C. Jackson officiating. Burial is in Dixon Family Cemetery, Magnolia.
Mrs. Cook was born April 27, 1942, to the late Carl Dixon Sr. and Vernell Jefferson Dixon in Pike County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Napolean Cook; a son, Gregory Bernard Cook; her grandson, Darin Darmeal Gardner Jr.; her parents; three brothers, Carl Dixon Jr., Marsh Edward Dixon and Alcus Dixon; and three sisters, Charlene Griffin, Betty Varnado and Wilma Jean Holloway.
She leaves to cherish her memories five sons, Samuel Napolean Cook Sr. (Myrtis), Ronald Cook Sr. (Rosaline), Derrick (Alfreda) Cook, Patrick Cook and Monroe Cook; seven daughters, Evelyn (Richard) Smith, Willie (Gary) Jackson, Kathy (Samuel) Magee, Wanda (Jarmoe) Hampton, Carol (Darin Sr.) Gardner, Lynda Cook and Angela Cook; 36 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lawrence, Clifton and Jerry Dixon; a sister, Annette Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
