Himes Bennett, 89, of McComb, died Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence.
Services are 11 a.m. today at Agape Worship Center with the Rev. Samuel Alexander officiating. Burial is in Greenlawn Cemetery in Summit. Craft Funeral Home in McComb is handling arrangements.
Mr. Bennett was born March 30, 1930, in Amite County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.