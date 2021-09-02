Lela Anna Smith, 86, peacefully passed away at Aston Court, McComb, on Aug. 29, 2021, with her loving family at her side.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home and will continue 9 a.m. Saturday until services there at 10. The Rev. Glen Crane will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Lincoln County. She was the daughter of the late Ephraim Wallace and Ruth Ried.
Mrs. Smith retired as assistant manager of Sears Catalogue Center in Pike Center Mart in McComb. She went on to successfully operate an independently owned Sears Dealer Store in Brookhaven with her husband and partner in life, Memphis Smith.
Mrs. Smith was a dedicated member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Summit, where she taught Sunday school and was a leader in the Women’s Missionary Union. She spent her life committed to helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Memphis Smith; and a granddaughter, Brandy Michelle Smith-Fredette.
Mrs. Smith is survived by two sons, Keith Smith and wife Joyce of Summit and Kyle Smith and wife Dee Dee of Liberty; a brother, Thomas Leland Wallace of Summit; three grandchildren, Jodi Smith-Jackson and husband Justin, Mindi Elizabeth Smith and Wallace Memphis Smith; two step-grandchildren, Corey Allred and wife Jennifer, and Brandon Allred and wife Angel; four great-grandchildren, Troy, Jamie Claire and Luke Fredette, and Evie Reid Jackson, as well as six step-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ann Smith and one brother-in-law Harold Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Elliot Moak, Dlayne Moak, Dwayne Moak, Troy Fredette, Luke Fredette and Wallace Smith.
