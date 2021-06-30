James Henry Johnson, 69, of Summit died June 27, 2021, at his sister’s home in Summit.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Johnson was born Feb. 9, 1952, in Summit to James Floyd Johnson and Frances Johnson.
Henry was a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Alcus Henry and Harold Alcus Johnson; a brother, John Johnson; and a sister, Louise Johnson.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Johnson; sisters, Gloria Johnson and Ann Strickland and husband Ben; brothers, Bobby Johnson, Billy Joe Johnson and Wayne Johnson and wife Brenda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
