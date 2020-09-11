Following a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma, Hosea B. “Mac” McKnight, 62, of Summit, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 5 to 8 tonight at Sharkey Funeral Home and will continue 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11. Bro. Larry LeBlanc will officiate. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mr. McKnight was born March 31, 1958, in McComb. He was the son of H.B. McKnight Jr. and the late Gayle McKnight.
Mac was a member of First Baptist Church Summit. He loved the farmer’s life. He raised chickens for Sanderson Farms for almost 20 years and beef cattle for too many years to count. Around the farm, he had chickens, cows, goats, cats, dogs, donkeys and horses.
He enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing and baling hay were just a few hobbies. He also enjoyed working with his leather. He was looked up to by many as being a “jack of all trades:” carpentry, electrical, farming, hunting, leatherworks, the list could go on, but his favorite by far was being a Pop Pop.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of almost 30 years, Patricia McKnight; children, Alicia and Josh Francois and their children Alex, Taylor, Camron, Koda, Allison and Ava Conklin; Jessi McKnight and fiancé Tyler Yoas and their children Brylee East and Jaxon Yoas; and estranged daughters, Shannon Brumfield, Christi Wunstel and their families. Mac is also survived by his brothers and their wives, Joe and Connie McKnight, Keith and Melanie McKnight, Darren and Kim McKnight; a son-in-law, Troy Conklin; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.