Ira Dean Magee, 53, of McComb, died Dec. 3, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Greater St. Stephen’s Apostolic Temple with bishop and pastor Dr. Ray Reynolds officiating and burial in Magnolia Cemetery. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Magee was born Oct. 18, 1966, in Pike County.
