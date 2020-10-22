Eloise Lewis Etheridge, 78, of McComb passed away Oct. 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family and friends.
Visitation continues at 9 this morning at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb followed by service at 10 with Dr. David Millican officiating. A graveside service will take place in the Pike Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McComb immediately following the service.
Eloise was born Sept. 7, 1942, in Walthall County to J.C. Lewis and Margie Helen Owen Lewis.
Eloise attended elementary school in Fernwood and graduated from Magnolia High School. She received her nursing degree from Southwest Mississippi Community College. She worked as a registered nurse at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for many years, retiring in 2006 due to her health.
Eloise had a natural gift of care and compassion. This made her such a great nurse. It seemed as if she knew almost everyone in Pike County and the adjoining counties and how everyone was either related or connected. She always had a smile, laughter and a story.
She was an amazing cook, seamstress, gardener and friend. Her love for people was demonstrated through acts of maintaining contact with family and friends and keeping everyone updated with relevant events, conditions and situations. One of the things she enjoyed most was preparing meals and feeding anyone that would take time to come visit and eat. Her greatest gift was the love she shared with all her family and friends. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She was a member of Navilla Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Paul Etheridge; a son, James Christopher Etheridge; her parents; sister, Gay Lewis Dickerson Brown (Donald Dickerson); brother, James Wendell Lewis (Rita Lewis); her in-laws, Quincy B. Etheridge and Nellie Mae Whittington Etheridge; brothers-in-law, Willie J. Etheridge (Norma Jean Etheridge), Nelson Etheridge, Quincy Etheridge Jr., Charles Hosea Etheridge and Milton Etheridge; and a sister-in-law, Marline Etheridge.
Survivors include sons, Jeff Etheridge (Julie Caston Etheridge) and Andy Etheridge (Shelie Griffith Etheridge); one daughter, Marlene Etheridge; one son-in-law, James Abney; brothers-in-law, Milford Etheridge (Terri), Thomas Etheridge (Nell) and Don Brown; sisters-in-law, Essie Allred, Faye Etheridge, Iris Rouchon (CJ) and Pauline Huhn (Eddie); seven grandchildren, Jillian Etheridge, Olivia Etheridge, Madison Etheridge (Logan Smith), Tyler Etheridge, Devin Griffin (KK Nelson), Caston Etheridge and Laney Etheridge; two great-grandchildren, Ember Little and Kase Griffith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Marti Lewis, Zac Lewis, Ben Etheridge, Rodney Etheridge, Ethan Young and Mark Barclay. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Lewis, Tommy Young, Kerry Prine, Steve Rowell and Olin Noto.
The family would like to thank the Hospice Compassus staff for the care they provided during her final days, with a special thank you to Katrina for her special love and care shown while taking care of our beloved mother.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.