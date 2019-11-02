John E. Brandon, 58, of Summit, passed from this life on Nov. 1, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
A memorial will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
Mr. Brandon was born June 16, 1961, in McComb, to John and Dorothy Lewis Brandon.
He worked for many years as a pipefitter for Fabricated Pipe Inc. and enjoyed woodworking, painting and gardening. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, cousin and friend.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors are his wife of 16 years, Audra Brandon of Summit; three sons, Shaun Brandon and Kristen of McComb, Jonathon Brandon and Marissa of Hattiesburg, and David Olive and Katie of Carriere; three daughters, Crystal Teipelke and Matthew of Summit, Holly Dunaway and Kevin of Magnolia, and Laura Olive of Summit; three sisters, Debbie Dunaway and Terry of Summit, Teressa Whittington of Ridgeland and Diane Sterling and Tim of Summit; 10 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Hospice Compassus.
Share condolences at www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
