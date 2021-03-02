William Robert “Bubba” Ivey, 83, passed away March 1, 2021, at his home in Liberty after a brief illness.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home of Centreville.
Mr. Ivey was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Liberty as the third of six children to the late Marlin and Velma Ivey.
Raised on a farm, he spent his childhood hunting and fishing. After finishing school, he joined the Army in 1955 and was part of the color guard on burial detail at Arlington National Cemetery.
While in the Army, he met the love of his life, Catherine “Kitty” West Ivey. They married and spent 54 wonderful years together.
He leaves behind a brother, Sam (Lee) Ivey; sisters: Lorena (Tony Sr.) Braud, JoAnn (Parker Lee) Nettles, Marthalyn Shipley, and Kay (Jerry) Cummings; nephews: Robert, Tommy, Johnny Ivey, Tony (Brenda) Braud, Dale (Karen) Braud, Michael (Karen) Braud, Rocky (Judy) Nettles, Marty (Charlene) LeBlanc and their son, Weston and their daughter, Kayla (Blake) and baby girl, Catherine Wesley; nieces: Sheri (Darriel) Darden, Debbie (Ed) Gonzales, Lisa (Rick) Yllander and their sons, Corey, Micah (Mindy) and their children, Harrison and Sailor, and Rusty and his son Gage, Dawn LeBlanc Talbot, and Kelly Cummings Schneckloth and family; and godchildren, Amanda and Maranda (Floyd) Mayfield and Lesleigh Clark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.