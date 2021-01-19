Gene Franklin Walters, 83, of Centreville passed away Jan. 16, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
A graveside celebration will be held 11 a.m. today at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.
He was born June 20, 1937, in Magee to Earl and Evelyn Butler Walters.
He was a 1955 graduate of Crosby High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry from Mississippi State University. He retired from a career in forestry, starting out in procurement and later working as a consultant to many land owners.
Gene was a member of Centreville United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Ruby Sonia Thornhill Walters.
Gene is survived by his wife of 17 years, Robbie Clark; daughters, Davelle King and husband Brian, and Shelley Redhead and husband John; the children of Robbie Clark, Mary Allison Clark and husband Axel Maier, and Brad Clark; grandchildren Tal Redhead, Walker King, Anna Charlotte Redhead, David King, and Rae Maier. He is also survived by brother John Polk Thompson, sister-in-law Corette Thornhill Randall and brother-in-law Thomas Thornhill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
