Zelda Kay Leake, 73, of Jayess, passed from this life July 4, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Sharkey Funeral Home, followed by graveside service at noon at Cothern Cemetery in Jayess with Bro. Justin Morgan officiating.
Mrs. Kay was born in Pike County on Aug. 9, 1947, and was the daughter of Roney Dunaway and Wilma Alexander Dunaway.
She had many friends and never met a stranger. She loved to pick with people and make jokes. She could get along with anyone. She just loved people.
Her hobbies were putting puzzles together and sitting on her front porch. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter to her granddaughter’s softball games. Her husband, daughters and grandbabies meant the world to her and she cherished each moment spent with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Leroy Dunaway and Shelby “Pig” Dunaway; and a sister, Audrey Mae Cothern.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 46 years, Dwain Leake of Jayess; two daughters, Jennifer Jenkins and Jermaine of McComb, and Samantha Lewis and Dank of Bogue Chitto; a brother, Douglas Dunaway and Charlene of McComb; two sisters, Judy Freeman and Solon of West Lincoln, and Nancy Johnson of Jayess; three grandchildren, Devin Jenkins, Halee Jenkins and Keira Jenkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Junior Stinson, Wesley Stinson, Ricky Dunaway, Curty Dunaway, Andrew Griffin and Mike Cantrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Hillery Moore Jr., Mike Johnson, Allen Johnson, Rusty Callender, Jason Leake and Clay Griffin.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
