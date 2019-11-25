Annie Ruth Bearden Gordon, 85, of Hattiesburg passed away Nov. 22, 2019, at Bedford Care Center Monroe Hall. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11:30 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Gordon was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church where she taught the Ruth Gordon Sunday School Class for 20 years. She loved reading her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gordon; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Buell Bearden; and one sister, Faye Bearden.
She is survived by her son, David Gordon of Eureka, Calif.; her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and David Morgan of Hattiesburg; and three grandchildren, Dylan Morgan of Hattiesburg, Danielle Morgan of Hattiesburg and Tessa Gordon of Eureka, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Baptist Children’s Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060.
