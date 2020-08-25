James N. “Jimmy” Long, 93, of McComb passed away Aug. 22, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Services were 1 p.m. Monday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home with Dr. David Millican officiating. Interment was at Hollywood Cemetery.
He was born April 10, 1927, in Brookhaven to Matt T. Long and Vivian Thelma Wells Long.
He work for the Enterprise-Journal for 34 years as the circulation manager.
In a 1989 story marking his 31st year as Enterprise-Journal circulation director, Long spoke proudly of how the newspaper’s subscriptions increased tremendously in the late 1950s and 1960s by extending same-day delivery to rural areas by carriers.
Publisher Oliver Emmerich scoffed when Long told him he would add 500 subscribers within six months of starting the job, but Long met the goal by starting several rural routes in Pike County and going door-to-door to sell subscriptions. Under Long’s guidance, circulation of the Enterprise-Journal more than tripled during his first two decades of work.
A single copy of the Enterprise-Journal sold for a nickel when Long came to work in January 1958, and a subscription was 60 cents a month.
Mr. Long was a longtime member of South McComb Baptist Church, where he was very active and served as a deacon. He also served as a Boy Scout troop leader. He was an active golfer for more than 40 years and loved sports of all types. Mr. Long touched the lives of many young people thru his coaching of youth league baseball. He was a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nelda Long; and a son, Jay Long.
Survivors are his son, Robin Long (Sharon) of Brandon; daughters, Monica Garner (Bill) of McComb and Pam Smith (David) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Chris Garner, Zach Long, Adam Smith, Eric Flynt and Shawn Smith.
