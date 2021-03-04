Joan Muirhead, 86, of McComb, died March 2, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation is noon Thursday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate, and burial will be in the Pike Memorial Cemetery.
Joan was born April 24, 1934, in Pike County to the late Willie Lamar and Nancy Jane Smith Davis.
Joan was Baptist and a homemaker. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren and especially enjoyed camping on the river and flea markets. She will be sadly and deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Judy Marie Tullos; and one grandchild, Mitchell Lee Tullos.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 happy years, James F. Muirhead Sr.; one son, James Muirhead Jr., (Vivian); two daughters, Martha Whatley (Billy Whatley Sr.) and Estelle Adams (Marvin); a brother, Robert Davis (Marion); a sister, Mary Crawford (Joe); numerous grand, great-grand, great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Koty Jackson, Thomas Tullos, Billy Whatley, Crystal Lang, Joey Jackson and James Muirhead Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be James Muirhead III, Aaron Stankevitz and Phil Simonsen.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.