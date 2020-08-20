Dr. Edward Carruth

Dr. Edward L. Carruth, 79, of Stonewall, died Aug. 15, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services were 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Enterprise Cemetery with Dr. John Temple officiating. James F. Webb Funeral Home of Meridian handled arrangements.
Dr. Carruth, or “Doc” as he was known to his friends, was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Brookhaven to James Lester and Violet K. Hatton Carruth.
He attended Summit High School and graduated from McComb High School in 1958, where he participated in sports and held several class and student body offices, including class president and president of the student body.
He studied pre-med at the University of Mississippi, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He graduated from the University of Mississippi Medical School in 1965.
After post-graduate training at Mississippi Baptist Hospital, he served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was named Flight Surgeon of the Year for USAF, ATC in 1967.
Following his military service, Dr. Carruth returned to family practice, first in Jackson, then Madden, and finally to his destiny in Meridian. He held many offices and positions of leadership, including Chief of Medical Staff at Thaggard Hospital and Meridian Regional Hospital.
Dr. Carruth was a lifetime member of East Mississippi Medical Society, Mississippi State Medical Society and American Medical Association. He was board certified in family medicine, with the additional honor of fellow, American Board of Family Medicine. He was a lifetime member of American Academy of Family Practice and the Mississippi Academy of Family Directors and Foundation Trustee.
In 2008 he received the Mississippi Academy of Family Practice Military Service Award as a token of recognition and appreciation for outstanding dedication and service to his community and his nation for service during the Vietnam War.
He retired from active practice in 2003 but continued in an administrative position with Rush Health Systems as medical director for clinic operations until his death.
He was a pilot since age 17 and remained active and current until his death as a commercial and corporate pilot. His earnings helped with his college and medical school expenses. After USAF flight surgeon and pilot training, his passion for flying continued and he was a aircraft owner and pilot most of his adult life. He was an FAA senior medical examiner and a certified aircraft accident investigator. He logged over 16,000 hours in various aircraft, including single- and multi-engine piston and jet aircraft, with land, sea and instrument ratings.
He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and in several other leadership positions. During his last years he attended St. Mary’s Episcopal Church with Lin, a lifelong Episcopalian.
His other interests included hunting, which evolved into wildlife preservation and management, and fishing. He once said, “I mostly fish for whatever was biting,” be it bass, crappie, bream, redfish or trout.
His farm and game reserve, Millbrook Plantation Game Preserve, required most of his attention and energy during the later years of his life. It was said that his section of Clarke County had very few wild turkeys and practically no deer herd until Dr. Carruth started protecting and managing them on his property in the early 1980s. Now those game animals have flourished and spread to surrounding areas and the hunting is as good as anywhere in the state.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Allie Carruth.
He is survived by his loving wife, Olinda Metz “Lin” Carruth; sister, Lu Carruth Becker; seven children, Jay (Lisa) Carruth, Kelly (Steve) Deardorff, Jim (Alisha) Carruth, Bill (Leslie) Carruth, Allen (Robin) McDaniel, Michael (Sylvia) McDaniel and Lacy (Clay) Perry; 12 grandchildren, Jake McDaniel, Robby Holland, Jake (Taylor) Holland, Dru McDaniel, William Carruth, Jaymee Carruth, Claiborne Perry, Eli Perry, Charlotte McDaniel, Ruby McDaniel, Maggie McDaniel and Nash Carruth; a special friend and huntmaster, Randy Freeman; and by another special friend and caretaker, Dennis Donald.
Memorials can be made to your church or charity of your choice, or to St. Jude’s or The Shriners Hospital.
Share condolences at www.jamesfwebb.com.
