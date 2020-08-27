Mary N. Welch, 89, a longtime resident of Liberty, passed peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 2 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Burial will be at Nunnery Cemetery in Liberty. Bro. Rob Westbrook will officiate.
Mrs. Welch was born Jan. 14, 1931, to the late Ovilee and Gillie Carraway Nunnery.
She graduated from Mars Hill High School. Mary went on to wed the love of her life, C.E “June” Welch Jr. and spent many wonderful years together until his passing in 1998.
She was a group leader and head of payroll at McComb Manufacturing Co. for a number of years.
She then worked as a CPA for Ada C. Rodrigue (CPA) out of McComb up until the time the firm closed.
She then continued to work from home for other clients until she finally retired. She always enjoyed working, and wherever she worked, she brought an affectionate smile and laugh to everyone’s face with her jokes.
She played the organ and piano at Hebron Baptist Church for many years. She loved her two younger siblings. She took care of her brother, Bob Nunnery, up until the day he passed. She always made sure her sister, Anne Nunnery, was well provided for when Anne went into the nursing home.
She loved living at her beautiful home in Liberty. She was a tremendous cook who never followed a recipe in the kitchen. She is known for making the best BBQ beef sandwiches in town.
She was preceded in death by her parents;, husband, C.E. Welch Jr.; and brother, Bob Nunnery.
She is survived by one sister, Anne Nunnery of Brookhaven: three nephews, Bobby Nunnery and wife Nancy of Richmond, Texas, Ricky Nunnery and wife Lisa of Chicago, and Danny Nunnery and wife Krystle of Katy, Texas; one niece, Sharon Brewster and husband Bill of Pelham, N.H.; and six great-nephews and -nieces. LeeAnn Nunnery, Jason and Timmy Sweet, Lance Nunnery, Jacob Fall and Dylan June Nunnery.
