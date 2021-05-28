Mary Ethel Hodges

Mary Ethel Ham Hodges, 92, known to most who knew her simply as “Ms. Ethel,” joined her beloved “Bro. Jimmy” in heaven on May 27, 2021.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 2 at West McComb Baptist Church with Bro. Van Windom officiating. Burial will be at Progress Baptist Church Cemetery. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Hodges was born on the farm in Limestone County, Ala., on Aug. 19, 1928, to W.H. and Cora Mae Overstreet Ham, the youngest of 11 children.
During World War II, she fell in love with James R. Hodges, a submariner from Florence who was home on leave, and they married when he returned from the war.
After supporting him through his studies at Mississippi College and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, she settled into her life as the quintessential pastor’s wife. Nothing made her happier than serving beside her man. She touched lives and helped people wherever she went, always with her sweet humility and endearing smile.
Ms. Ethel cooked enough fried chicken and pot roast to fill a boxcar or two during their 56 married years and pastoring churches in Progress, McComb, Bentonia, Hazlehurst and Waynesboro, and in Talladega, Robertsdale, Dadeville and Alexander City, Ala.
She directed over 200 weddings and receptions, none of which included even a drop of alcohol. She had a “sideline career” at the Alabama School for the Blind, from which she retired in 1996, and her ASB “family” dedicated the yearbook to her for her years of service there.
After her Jimmy’s death in 2002, she carried on his tradition of visiting the sick and the shut-in, continuing even after she had to enlist her friends to drive for her. Her banana pudding and chocolate pound cake were renowned, and her unannounced deliveries of baked treats were part of her “cake lady” ministry until she (unwillingly) surrendered her car keys a few months after her 90th birthday.
She provided a wonderful example and a wealth of love to her two boys, and later to her grandsons and great-grandchildren. She was also “Mama” to the wives of her sons, never allowing anyone to refer to them (or to the wives of her grandsons) as “in-laws.”
Ms. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved Jimmy; her brothers, Rufus, Grady and Raymond Ham; her sisters, Orena Ham, Swannie Harris, Gladys Threet, and Leona Corea; and by twin siblings who died at birth.
She leaves behind her faithful sister, Ila Carrigan of Florence, Ala.; her forever grateful children, Mike and CJ Hodges of Fernwood and Mark and Beth Hodges of Jackson; her grandchildren, Gabe and Lauren Hodges, Ben Hodges, Cole Hodges, and Kristie Holman; her great-grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Mattie, Walker and Camille Hodges; and her grand-dogs, Belha and Vito, for whom she provided years of loving care.
