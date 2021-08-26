Alvin Dale Tate, 61, of McComb passed away Aug. 20, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co., followed by graveside services at 1 p.m. at Tickfaw Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Magnolia, with the Rev. Emmanuel Powell officiating.
Mr. Tate was born June 24, 1960, to Willye Mae Johnson and Ben Tate Sr.
Mr. Tate was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and Micheal D. Tate; and a sister, Deborah Patterson.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Patricia W. Tate; a special daughter, Theresa Knox and Tabatha Knox; his son, Alvin Knox; grandchildren, Quinterrius, Isiah, Tyyln, Ivanna, Sedryl, Traton, Iris, Jonathan and Kannon; two special granddaughters, Alajah and Quinterrica; goddaughter whom he loved and nurtured, Tamesha May; three sisters, Dorothy Rogers, Doris (Scott) Foster and Sharron (Harold) Scoggins; brothers, Ben( Dorothy) Tate Jr., Russell (Beverly) Williams, Shadric (Virgina) Williams, Renfred (Evelyn), Gregory (Rebecca) and Craig (Jenice) Tate; two aunts, Bobbie Jean Tate and Lucille Tate; two uncles, Dennis James Johnson and Jimmy Dale Shropshire; two sisters-in-law, Wanda (James) Smith and Shelly Tate; three brothers-in-law, Robert (Alice), Albert (Shirley) Fields and Leonard Fields; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
