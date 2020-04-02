Gerry Wayne Bell Sr., 70, of McComb died March 30, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with graveside services at noon at Greenwood North Cemetery with the Elder Anthony Wilcher Sr. officiating.
Mr. Bell was born Oct. 21, 1949, in Brookhaven, to John and Mattie Bell.
He worked as an auto body technician and was in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Bell was preceded in death by one son, Shawn Jones; one grandchild,Timothy Jones; parents; two brothers, Andrew Bell and Eddie Dillon; two sisters, Annie Lou Smith and Elmira Lenoir; and a niece, Virginia Lenoir.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Ammie Bell; his children, Cynthia (Donald) Edwards, Gerry W. (Carla) Bell Jr., Anthony Jones, Pamela (Cadele) Bonds and Jennifer Jones; one brother, Willie T. Bell; two sisters, Emma Jean Dillon Badon and Elouise (James) Wilson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
