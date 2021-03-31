Ruthla Jean “Pat” Robertson, 70, of Chicago died March 24, 2021, in Alabaster, Ala.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, with burial at 1:30 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at Pat’s home on the Turner Estate, Palmer Road, Magnolia.
Mrs. Robertson was born April 19, 1950, in New Orleans to the late Johnnie and Lula Mae Turner.
Ruthla was a 1969 graduate of Central High School. After graduation she moved to Chicago and broke the glass ceiling to become the first female boiler engineer at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was employed for more than 40 years before retiring.
She loved working in her flower garden with her neighbors and shopping. Pat’s delight was her love for her family and especially her grandsons, KJ and Kodie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James “Lupp” Turner, Jimmie Turner Sr., Thomas “Truck” Turner, Clifton “Boombay” Turner and Johnny Turner; and sister, Cleo Allen.
Survivors include a son, Ken (Alicia) Robertson; two grandsons, KJ Robertson and Kodie Robertson; two brothers, Charles (Joan) Turner and Luther “Tyrone” Turner; one sister, Sherrie Jupiter; two sisters-in-law, Margarite “Doll Baby” Turner and Nelda (Tony) Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
