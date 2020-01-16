Florence Mattire, 88, of Centreville, died Jan. 12, 2020, in Warren County.
Services are noon Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, Woodville. The Rev. William Wells will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Rest Cemetery, Woodville. Anderson Funeral Home of Gloster is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Mattire was the daughter of Leonard and Mariah Mattire.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, her parents, three sisters, one granddaughter and a faithful soulmate, Arthur Mars.
Survivors include eight children, Ora Lee Jones, Miriah Gaines, Dorothy Mattire of Woodville, William Mattire of New York, Arthur Mattire of Hammond, La., Rose Toy, Anna Lee Mattire and Florence Mattire of Centreville; 19 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alberta Mattire of Baton Rouge and Atlena Wade Redman of Jamaica, N.Y.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
