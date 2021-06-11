Ellis Ray Magee Jr., 33, of Liberty died June 4, 2021, in McComb.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist Church with the Rev. Zedric Washington officiating and the Rev. Hilton Harrell pastor. Burial will be in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Liberty. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Magee was born Aug. 28, 1987, in Pike County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.