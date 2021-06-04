Timothy Weathersby

Timothy L. Weathersby, 40, of Liberty died May 26, 2021, at Liberty Community Living Center.
Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today at Peoples Undertaking Co. and continues 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, Liberty, until graveside services at 11.
Mr. Weathersby was born in Amite County to Jake Weathersby Jr. and May Ann Bates on Jan. 22, 1981.
He is survived by his mother, May Ann (Lonnie) Bates of Liberty; his father, Jake Weathersby Jr. of McComb; two brothers, Eddie (Deidre) Bates of Liberty and Tradarrius Patterson of McComb; one sister, Shamika Weathersby of Liberty; one lovely niece, Sheneka Weathersby; four aunts, two uncles, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends, and a special and devoted friend, Roger Tobias.
