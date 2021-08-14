Charles Bruce Cook, 88, of McComb died Aug. 12, 2021, at University Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 1 p.m. today until services at 2 at Navilla Baptist Church. Burial is in Pike Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Trent Bilbo will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Cook was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Attala County, the son of the late Lawton C. and Inez Bruce Cook.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a stepmother, Katherine Sullivan, and his wife, Dorothy Cook. He was a devoted husband who cared for her for 25 years after she had suffered a severe stroke.
He graduated in 1951 from United Vocational High School in Red Lick, then attended Hinds Junior College.
In 1961, he was selected one of four trainees to participate in a two year Inhalation Therapy Program, one of the first in the state of Mississippi. After completing this program, he became the head of the Inhalation Department at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.
After moving back to Mississippi, he worked at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson and ultimately retired as head of the Respiratory Department at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
He also served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956, where he had many memories of his time in Germany. He became a servant of the Lord after the birth of his daughter, Donna, in Jacksonville, where he was a member of San Souci Church.
He was a member of Navilla Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
He loved fishing and eating fried catfish and especially anything his son-in-law, Bill, would cook. He loved animals, especially horses, and watching old Western movies. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Cook is survived by his daughter, Donna Regan and husband Bill of McComb.
Pallbearers are Glen Sharp, Darwin Peoples, Chris Fleming, William Panel, Paul and Lewis Beesley and Billy Thrailkill. Honorary pallbearers are Boots Stringer and Kent Wilkinson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.