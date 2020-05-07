Allie Mae Caston Lewis, 92, of Magnolia, died April 30, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia City Cemetery with the Rev. Edgar Lewis officiating.
Mrs. Lewis was born May 6, 1927, in Ponchatoula, La., to Ellis and Sarah Jane Gatlin Caston.
She was member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member and the oldest member of the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis “Bill” Lewis; two sons, J.W. Lewis and George S.L. Caston; and her parents.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Otis (Hannah) Lewis Jr. and Charles C. Lewis; three daughters, Janice D. (Paul) Osbey, Brenda D. Lewis and Minister Wilma F. McGhee; an adopted daughter, Glady (Donnie) Carter; one adopted son, Robert Varnado; one sister, Earnestine Caston; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nephews, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
