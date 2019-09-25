Grady Lee Wilkerson, 92, of Brookhaven went to be with his Lord on Sept. 21, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 a.m. at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven. Burial will be at Mars Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Wilkerson was born Oct. 12, 1926, to the late John Preston Wilkerson and Vera Barron Wilkerson of the East Fork community in Amite County.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Brookhaven. Mr. Grady was a Vietnam veteran in the United States Air Force where he retired after 20 years. The discipline and patriotism he learned never left him. He later was the owner of Grady’s Barber Shop, where he took pride in the fact that he always left customers satisfied.
He was a member of the VFW and was an Eagle Scout Master. He also enjoyed square dancing and was a member of Dixie Dancers Square Dance Club of Brookhaven for many years, also the Mississippi British Car Association where he showed his MGB and Triumph Spitfire.
Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Vera Clarco Wilkerson of Syracuse, N.Y.; brother, Vernon Dee; sister, Annie Doris; niece, Denese Van Norman; and sisters-in-law, Lila Wilkerson and Sue Wilkerson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Donna Johnston Wilkerson; sons, Grady Lee Wilkerson Jr. of Los Angeles and Darrin Guilbeau of Durango, Colo.; brother, John Wilkerson of Yorktown, Texas; sister, Marie Van Norman of Smithdale; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Compassus and Dr. Ray Montalvo for their care of Mr. Grady.
Donations can be given to the VFW in his memory.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.