Maurice E. Chester, 70, of McComb, died May 12, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services and burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dinah No.2 Cemetery with Bishop John Bates officiating.
Mr. Chester was born July 15, 1949, to Amos Chester and Idessia Martin Chester.
He was a 1967 graduate of Burglund High School. He attended Southwest Mississippi Community College and graduated in 1973 from Alcorn State University with a degree in elementary education.
He was a member of Rosehill Freewill Baptist Church from an early age and served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon.
He was a teacher at Tunica County schools from 1973-74. He was employed as an ICGRR laborer from 1974-81 and a Mississippi Employment Service veteran representative from 1982 until retirement. He also served on the McComb School Board for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos (Mamie) Chester and Idessia (Arlessa) Nunnery; grandparents; a brother; and two stepbrothers.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mary Jackson Chester; two children, Shameika C. Tobias and Jamaine Chester; two grandchildren, Makele and Miracle Tobias; stepchildren, Vicki and Ulyess Quinn, Tasha, Latoria and Israel Addison; a sister, Ammie C. Bell; three brothers, Amos H., Larry G. and Jerry Chester; two stepsisters, a stepbrother; an uncle, two aunts; a special friend, Percy Robinson; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
