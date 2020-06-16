Wilma Faye Barr Pounds, 92, of Magnolia, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Progress.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Magnolia Cemetery with Bro. Philip Alford officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Wilma Faye was born Sept. 15, 1927, and was the daughter of V.W. Barr Sr. and Wilma Walker Barr.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Magnolia, where she served as church secretary for many years. She was a seamstress and loved to travel all over the world with her husband, the late Bernon R. Pounds. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Bernon R. Pounds; three brothers, V.W. Barr Jr., Richard W. Barr and Joel Rodney Barr; one son-in-law, Bebo Fortinberry; and one infant son, Bernon R. Pounds Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Fortinberry of Progress; one sister, Barbara Keenze and Tom of Owassa, Okla.; two grandsons, Brad Fortinberry and Melissa of Summit and Jason Fortinberry of Progress; four great-grandchildren, Austin and Hayden Fortinberry of Summit, Luke and James Fortinberry of Progress; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice of McComb.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to staff of St. Luke’s Home Health and Hospice and especially to her nurse, Kayla Adams, and aide, Tomeka Diggs, and to her caregiver, Betty Thomas.
