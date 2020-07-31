Edith Mae Bates, 73, of Gloster, passed away July 25, 2020, in Centreville.
Walk-through visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Lighthouse Center in Meadville. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 20 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Visitation continues 10 a.m. Saturday until graveside services at 11 at Big Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Clint Ross will officiate. Marshall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Edith was born July 23, 194 7, in Gloster to Hollis Sr. and Nannie Bates.
She was preceded in death by both her parents.
She is survived by one son, Sam Bates of Gloster; seven sisters, Earnestine (Leevon) Caston, Aline (John) Walker, Bertha (Randolph) Weathersby and Christine Anderson, all of Gloster, Dorthy (the late Henry) Turner of Woodville, Yvonne (the late Woodrow) Sibley of McComb and Saddie Bates of Centreville; one brother, Hollis Bates Jr. of Gloster; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church members and friends.
