Larry Holmes, 60, of Tylertown, died Dec. 16, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Tylertown First Baptist Church with the pastor, Apostle Clayton Bullock, officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery II. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Born May 14, 1959, in Tylertown, Mr. Holmes was the son of the late Iley Holmes and the late Jewretter Smith Holmes.
