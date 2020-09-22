Michael Louis Stewart, 78, of Centreville, passed away Sept. 20, 2020.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Centreville Baptist Church with Dr. Denis Johnsey officiating. Newman Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
He was born in Liberty to the late Roger and Nina Stewart. Michael was a banker in the area for 47 years and a veteran of the Army National Guard of Mississippi. He was involved in many civic and church organizations and the Camp Van Dorn World War II Museum.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Darryl Stewart.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Jean Bellue Stewart; sons, Michael Stewart Jr. and wife Lisa of Prairieville, La., and Blake Stewart and wife Denise of Amite, La.; brother, Ricky Stewart and wife Sandra of Hazelhurst; and grandchildren, Ashby Warren and husband Stephen, Aley Stewart, Sophie Stewart, and Sarah Stewart.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Warren, Greg Poole, Stanley Poole, Michael Stewart Jr., Blake Stewart, Ricky Ivey and Trey Bellue.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lane Bellue, Carl D’Aquilla and Gary D’Aquilla.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Camp Van Dorn WWII Museum in Centreville.
