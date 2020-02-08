Charles Ray Holmes Sr., 74, of Magnolia passed away Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is noon Sundayuntil services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home Rev. Hugh Lambert, Bro. Billy Ray Phelps and Bro. Jeff Phelps will officiate, and burial will be held at Miracle Lighthouse Cemetery in Magnolia.
Mr. Holmes was born Sept. 9, 1945, in Magnolia to the late Charles H. Holmes Sr. and Willie Mae Morris.
Charles Ray was of the Christian faith and an over-the-road truck driver for more than 40 years. He was a Vietnam veteran with the U.S. Army. Charles Ray was an extraordinary man who quit school in order to help raise his brothers and sisters. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed Elvis, country and gospel music. He was a simple man, a loving father, and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Kay.
Surviving him are his children, Charles Ray “Uppy” Holmes Jr. (Denise), Angelia “Sissi” Vielee (Jimmy), and Elvis Wayne “Tiny” Holmes; his grandchildren, Christopher Cory Holmes, Gage Chandler Vielee, Mallori Elizabeth Vielee, Chayton Matthew Holmes, and Ashleigh Grace Vielee; and his brothers and sisters, Jerry Holmes (Jeanie), Zelita Lambert (Hugh), Patsy Phelps (Billy Ray), Betty Jo Fair (Adrian), Johnny Holmes, Stacey Thornton, Jimmy Ray Phelps (Denise), Hankie Holmes (Tammy), and Donie Marie Holmes; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Gage Vielee, Chayton Holmes, Josh Fortenberry, Grayson Terrell, Jacob Bass and Jacob Phelps.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Huff, Cory Holmes, and Ronnie Forbes.
