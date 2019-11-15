Margaret Spears Magee, 71, of Palmdale, Calif., and formerly of McComb, died Oct. 23, 2019, at her residence.
Services are 11 a,.m. Saturday at St. Mary United Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Dwayne Howard officiating. Burial will be in Dinah Cemetery No. 1. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Magee was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Pike County.
