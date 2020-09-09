George M. Reeves Jr., 79, of McComb, passed away Sept. 6, 2020, in Eads, Tenn.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11:30 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Private burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. The Rev. Woody Rimes will officiate.
George was born June 7, 1941, in Pike County to George M. Reeves Sr. and Pearl Forman Reeves.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, McComb. He was a United States Army National Guard veteran. He enjoyed gardening and especially his church family. Mr. Reeves looked forward to church services and fellowship with others. He will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bobby E. Reeves, Stephen Reeves and Billy Reeves, and three sisters, Marjorie Freeman, Mary Evelyn Estess and Sandra L. Usé.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda A. Reeves; a son and daughter-in-law, George “Chad” Reeves and Amy Reeves of Eads; two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah H. Moak and Joel C. Moak of McComb and Michelle Brady and Dan Brady Jr. of Terry; a sister, Martha Gail Ratcliff of the Silver Creek community; seven grandchildren, Brittany Lovett (Johnathon), Dustin Moak (Oliva), Donnie Petrus, Mackenzie Brady, Jacob Brady, Jenna Reeves and Caleb Reeves; four great-grandchildren, Braden Myers, Kylah Jo Lovett, Lainey Moak and Mason Moak; along with numerous other relatives and many friends.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
